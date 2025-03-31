Motorist caught speeding was ‘overtaking’ another vehicle at the time, court told
A Cookstown motorist caught travelling at 73mph on the dual carriageway, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Geyger De Silva, aged 29, from James Street in the town, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s car was detected doing 73mph in a 60mph at Dunman on August 30 last year.
De Silva, who was not professionally represented, said that he had been overtaking another vehicle at the time.