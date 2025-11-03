A motorist who admitted using a vehicle - described on his charge sheet as a Mercedes C220 - without insurance, has received a suspended jail sentence.

Alex Mkanga (40), of Spring Place in Belfast, was detected on February 20 this year at Sevenmilestraight at Muckmore.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told it was the defendant's fourth conviction for absence of insurance.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The February 20 offence came to light following a two vehicle collision.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been driving to work.

As well as a three months prison term, suspended for a year, the defendant was banned from driving for three months.