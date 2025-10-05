A motorist who crashed a vehicle into a field said he swerved to avoid a badger.

John Maguire (49), of Lenadoon Avenue in Belfast, pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention; failing to report an accident; and a road tax charge.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant said he had been driving to Belfast International Airport when a collision happened near Crumlin.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He said he left the vehicle in a panic as it wasn't taxed and had gone to a bar in Crumlin and had taken drink to try and "get myself together" as he was "shook up".

He told the court he had made arrangements with the landowner to pay for damage to a boundary.

He was given five penalty points and was fined £400.