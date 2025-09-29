Motorist was slumped over steering wheel near People's Park in Ballymena at 8.20am
A motorist slumped over a steering wheel near the People's Park in Ballymena at 8.20am has admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst having taken excess alcohol.
John McKay (29), of Rowallane Drive in Ballymena, was detected on July 4 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard he had an alcohol in breath reading of 95 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told the court the defendant had taken alcohol in the car after it had a "problem with a tyre".
The defendant, the court was told, is an alcoholic and is in a rehab centre in Cardiff.
He was not present at court and was given 10 penalty points and a £150 fine.