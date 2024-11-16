Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist with an address in south Derry who crashed a car into a wall, has been banned from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Rimants Astrausks, aged 29, from Drumlane Road in Maghera, was also fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender's levy.

Astrausks admitted charges including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to stop, having no driving licence, and having no insurance at Fallahogy Road, Upperlands, on May 19 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said that on May 2, police received a report of a damage-only accident and the vehicle involved was traced back to the last registered owner who told police it had been taken by the defendant without his permission.

The lawyer said the vehicle had been crashed into a wall and the defendant was questioned and made a full admission. He said the vehicle and car sustained damage but there was no application for compensation.

A defence lawyer said the defendant and the owner of the property knew each other and had come to an arrangement. She said Astrausks wished to apologise to the owner of the vehicle.

The lawyer said the defendant, who has no record, made a full admission of his involvement to the police. She pleaded with the court to deal with him leniently.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said the defendant had no right to be driving as he did not have a driving licence.

He said he would impose a one-year disqualification.