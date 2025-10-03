Motorist who parked on pedestrian crossing in Randalstown is fined

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:34 BST
A motorist who parked within the limits of a pedestrian crossing at Main Street in Randalstown has been fined £75.

Shaun Francis Tymon (40), of New Street in the town, was detected on January 30 this year.

The charge was that 'being the driver of a vehicle did cause that vehicle to wait within the limit of a pelican pedestrian crossing contrary to Regulations 8 of The (Pelican) Pedestrian Crossings Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1989 and Article 59 of the Road Traffic Regulation (Northern Ireland) Order 1997'.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He told the court it had been a rainy night and after driving up and down four times looking for a parking space he stopped on the crossing and nipped into a shop to get food for a child.

The offence does not carry penalty points.

