Newtownabbey man began throwing items and was threatening staff at Antrim Area Hospital, court told

A Newtownabbey man began throwing items and was threatening staff whilst at the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital, a court has heard.

During the incident on October 1, 2022, the defendant smashed a ceramic mug and poured liquid on the floor.

Andrew Logan (23), of Hopefield Avenue, was "threatening hospital staff," Antrim Magistrates' Court was told on Tuesday, April 15.

He was detected with a small amount of cocaine.

Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department. Picture: Google

Guilty pleas were entered to a charges of possessing a Class A drug and causing criminal damage to a 'cup and clock' belonging to Antrim Area Hospital.

The case was adjourned to May 27 for a pre-sentence report.