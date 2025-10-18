A Co Antrim motorist has been fined £100 with three penalty points for a speeding offence on the Glenshane Road, Maghera.

Michael O'Hagan, aged 36, from Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, was detected on the A6 Glenshane on March 25.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the detection was made by a mobile camera at 2pm which detected the vehicle travelling at 63 mph.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was restricted to 55 mph and this was 13 mph in excess of its classification.