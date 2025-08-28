A shoplifter who boarded a bus in a bid to escape with more than £500 worth of meat has avoided imprisonment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Hardy, aged 39, was given a three-month suspended sentence for the raid on a Marks & Spencer store in Newtownabbey.

A judge was told the Belfast man went on the stealing spree to fund his “appetite for drugs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardy, of Spamount Street in the city, admitted carrying out the theft on October 13 last year.

The M&S store in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard staff spotted him and two others running from the store in the Abbey Centre with a trolley full of meat.

"They got away and boarded a bus,” a prosecution lawyer said.

However, police later detained Hardy and recovered a holdall containing the stolen products. A total of 39 packets of meat worth £535 were returned to the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Garrett O’Kane argued Hardy has no history of previous large-scale thieving offences.

"He got into a situation of taking these items to satisfy his appetite for drugs,” the barrister submitted.

Imposing three months' custody, suspended for two years, District Judge Anne Marshall told Hardy: “Hopefully you are dealing with (your drug issues) now.”