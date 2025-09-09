Over-the-limit woman was slumped over steering wheel of parked car in Ballymena on Twelfth of July

A woman was slumped over the steering wheel of parked car in Ballymena on July 12, the local court has heard.

Catherine June McCullough, aged 51, of Drumtara in Ballymena, was in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath on a hard shoulder at Ballee Road West in Ballymena at 2.50pm on July 12 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that when police spoke to the defendant her speech was slurred and she was "incoherent".

An empty vodka bottle was in the vehicle, the court heard.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 101 - the legal limit is 35. She had no driving licence.

She was banned from driving for nine months and fined £275.