Detectives who are investigating a Lurgan man accused of trying to communicate sexually with a child have uncovered indecent images of children, a court has been told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that following the seizure of six devices from Paul McConville after he had been snared by the paedophile hunter group Justice Reborn, indecent images of children were found on one of them.

Once the images are categorised, “there will be additional charges”, the prosecutor told District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecutor added however “there is an 18-month waiting time for that” and “this case cannot wait” so there will be separate prosecutions.

Paul McConville.

As it stands 56-year-old McConville, who is currently on remand in Maghaberry prison but who is from Avondale Green in Lurgan, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on April 22 this year.

The charge details that “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification, he intentionally attempted to communicate with, a person under 16 years, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the said person under 16 to make a communication that was sexual” and that he did not reasonably believe the person was 16 or over.”

The charge arises following an undercover sting operation by a paedophile hunter group, which resulted in McConville being arrested by police officers at an emergency exit door at Rushmere Shopping Centre on April 22 this year.

Remanding the defendant back into custody, District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case to the same court sitting on October 17.