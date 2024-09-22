Pedestrian put into a coma after being hit by a driver in a Lisburn car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn man has been banned from driving for a year after hitting a pedestrian with his car whilst reversing from a parking space at Supervalu on the Knockmore Road.

George Potts, 61, whose address was given as Holstein Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving.

The court heard that on Wednesday November 15, 2023, police responded to a report of a female who had been injured in the vicinity of the Supervalu car park on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn.

The female was said to be injured but breathing when the police arrived at the scene.

Lisburn man banned from driving after hitting a woman when reversing his car in a shop car park. Pic credit: Google

It was reported that the defendant was parked in a bay in the car park and began reversing when he made contact with the injured party.

CCTV showed the injured party had been crossing the car park with her head down when she was struck by the vehicle, causing her to bang her head on the ground.

She was taken to hospital and placed into a medically induced coma, suffering from a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

Defence told the court the defendant “comes before the court with no blemish on his driving record whatsoever”.

He continued: “He would wish me to extend his apologies to the injured party for the harm it has caused and to wish this lady a speedy recovery.

"There’s been an early guilty plea recorded that demonstrates his remorse and regret. This has had a very profound impact on the defendant.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It is a lesson for everyone that momentary inattention can have such tragic consequences.

"The injured party suffered serious injuries but she could have died as a result.

"I do accept it was momentary inattention,” she continued. “He didn’t set out to commit an offence.

"I am sure when something like this happens, when someone is an upstanding member of the community, it must be very distressing for him that he caused harm."

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, and stated that he must resit his driving test at the end of the disqualification.

She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.