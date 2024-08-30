Pensioner spotted leaving pub and getting into car loses licence for 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly motorist spotted by police leaving a public house and getting into a car, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Victor Noel McDaniel, aged 77, from Corcreevy Court, Fivemiletown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that on July 27 last, police observed a male at Main Street in Fivemiletown, leaving the bar and getting into a car.

Prosecuting counsel the defendant reversed and drove a short distance before he was stopped by the police.

The lawyer said the defendant put down the window and turned off the engine. He said police smelled intoxicating liquor and he provided a preliminary breath specimen which he failed.

He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen, showing an alcohol reading of 58mcgs in breath.

A defence solicitor pointed out that it was a “low reading” and asked the court to give him credit for his plea.