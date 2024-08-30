Pensioner spotted leaving pub and getting into car loses licence for 12 months

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
An elderly motorist spotted by police leaving a public house and getting into a car, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Victor Noel McDaniel, aged 77, from Corcreevy Court, Fivemiletown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that on July 27 last, police observed a male at Main Street in Fivemiletown, leaving the bar and getting into a car.

Prosecuting counsel the defendant reversed and drove a short distance before he was stopped by the police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The lawyer said the defendant put down the window and turned off the engine. He said police smelled intoxicating liquor and he provided a preliminary breath specimen which he failed.

He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen, showing an alcohol reading of 58mcgs in breath.

A defence solicitor pointed out that it was a “low reading” and asked the court to give him credit for his plea.

