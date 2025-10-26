Police chased van from Antrim to Kells but called off pursuit because of danger to other road users, court hears

A court has heard how police called off a pursuit of a man in a van as the standard of driving by the defendant was causing a a danger.

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Terry McMaster (33), formerly with an address listed as Galgorm Street in Ballymena but now given as Riverdale in Randalstown, was sentenced.

He faced charges including dangerous driving; driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop for police; and absence of insurance on July 23 this year.

The court heard that police had activated blue lights and sirens in Antrim town but the defendant sped off and had overtaken a number of vehicles at speed on the approach to Kells.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
He had driven to the Liminary Road area where the pursuit was terminated "due to the risk for members of the public and other road users".

The van was eventually located near Galgorm Street.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had taken to the road in the van in connection with a motorbike which was for sale and he "panicked" when he saw police.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previous record of 29 convictions including a number for speeding and it was not his first driving whilst disqualified charge.

The judge said it had been a "high speed pursuit that the police were so concerned about its dangerousness that they disengaged".

The judge activated a suspended jail sentence and added four months for the new offences to make a total of seven months in jail.

There is also a driving ban of 18 months and a £250 fine.

The defendant had bail fixed for appeal but he is not allowed to drive in the meantime.

