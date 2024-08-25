Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police car had to take evasive action to avoid a collision when they met a vehicle swerving in the middle of the road, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Before the court was 52-year-old Soler Antonio Juan, of Scotch Street, Dungannon, who was fined £500 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for two years for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

The court heard police were on mobile patrol in the vicinity of the Edendork Road in Dungannon at approximately 11.30pm when they observed a car straggling the central white line with no lights on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said the police vehicle had to perform an emergency manoeuvre to avoid colliding with the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said police later stopped the car and the defendant failed a preliminary breath test.

He was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 125 mcgs.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told the defendant, who was not professionally represented, that he was more than three and a half times over the legal limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juan handed into court hospital reports relating to treatment he had been receiving at the time.

He described the incident as “a one-off” and stressed that he had suffered a “bad spell” and had been suffering depression and had taken alcohol.

The defendant explained that he was not in full time employment but had casual work.

The judge said it was a serious offence that would have to be marked by a lengthy disqualification.