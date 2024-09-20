Police search of house in Upperlands uncovered 'small quantities' of cocaine, cannabis and mephedrone, court told
Twenty-seven-year-old Kirsty McKendry from Coronation Villas, was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy on three counts of possessing the drugs on February 4 last.
Prosecuting counsel said police with a warrant carried out a search of the address and uncovered Class A, B and C drugs.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for drugs and this was her second which she considered to be "concerning."
A defence lawyer explained that the defendant's partner is "someone known to this court" and this was the reason for the police searching the property.
He said McKendry had been "dabbling" in drugs and is not currently in employment.
The judge made a destruction order for the drugs and gave the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.