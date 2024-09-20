Police search of house in Upperlands uncovered 'small quantities' of cocaine, cannabis and mephedrone, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A search of a house in Upperlands under the misuse of drugs act resulted in "small quantities" of cocaine, cannabis and mephedrone being found, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kirsty McKendry from Coronation Villas, was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy on three counts of possessing the drugs on February 4 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police with a warrant carried out a search of the address and uncovered Class A, B and C drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction for drugs and this was her second which she considered to be "concerning."

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Read More
Coalisland Canal pathway plans agreed at council with ‘tarmac option’ abandoned​...

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant's partner is "someone known to this court" and this was the reason for the police searching the property.

He said McKendry had been "dabbling" in drugs and is not currently in employment.

The judge made a destruction order for the drugs and gave the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.