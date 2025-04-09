Police 'separated' two women during 'altercation' in Lurgan on St Patrick's Day, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:16 BST
After police separated two woman during an altercation in Lurgan on St Patrick’s Day, one of the women started shouting aggressively to members of the public, a court hears

Cayleigh Bell, aged 18, from Avondale Manor, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National WorldCraigavon courthouse. Picture: National World
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on March 17 this year at around 9.30pm police were in William St, Lurgan, dealing with a separate unrelated incident.

They spotted an altercation between two women, one of whom was the defendant. They separated the woman.

"One of the women was intoxicated and became extremely irate. She was shouting in the street along the lines of ‘Where’s your da?’ and ‘Your da’s a murderer’ and ‘f**king tube’,” said the Prosecutor.

She was warned by police to move on and she did. However she returned a short time later continuing to shout and was verbally aggressive toward other members of the public.

Police gave her "ample warnings” to move on but returned on more than one occasion. She was arrested and while being brought to Lurgan Custody Suite she continued to shout and was “extremely irate” in the vehicle.

Bell’s solicitor Mr Richard Monteith said there had been “ongoing disagreements” between the defendant and other individuals.

“Unfortunately she didn’t take police advice,” he said, adding Bell receives Universal Credit and lives at home with her mother and four siblings.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You had one caution on your record. Now you have one conviction and that will impact you going forward for the rest of your life potentially.”

She was was fined £200 plus the £15 Offender Levy.

