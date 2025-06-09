Police spot motorist drinking from can of Rockshore beer while driving, Ballymena court told
Seamus Anthony McCurry (55), of Mill Street, Cushendall, came to police attention around noon on May 10 this year while driving on the A26 in Co Antrim.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court how police saw the defendant drinking from a can of Rockshore beer whilst he was driving.
There were "numerous open beer cans" in the car when it was stopped, the court heard.
When taken to a police station McCurry was found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant is a plasterer who is currently unable to work "due to ill-heatlh".
He said the drink driving had been a "foolish mistake".
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.