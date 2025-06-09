Police spotted a motorist swigging from a can of beer whilst driving on one of Northern Ireland's busiest roads, a court has heard.

Seamus Anthony McCurry (55), of Mill Street, Cushendall, came to police attention around noon on May 10 this year while driving on the A26 in Co Antrim.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court how police saw the defendant drinking from a can of Rockshore beer whilst he was driving.

There were "numerous open beer cans" in the car when it was stopped, the court heard.

Police spotted the defendant drinking from a can of Rockshore while he was driving. Picture: PSNI

When taken to a police station McCurry was found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant is a plasterer who is currently unable to work "due to ill-heatlh".

He said the drink driving had been a "foolish mistake".

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.