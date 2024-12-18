Portadown man, charged with damaging a Christmas tree, appears before Craigavon court
A Portadown man has appeared in court charged with damaging a Christmas tree.
Jake Ballard, aged 24, from Jervis Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage.
The charge was that Ballard damaged a Christmas tree belonging to a woman on November 29 this year.
A prosecutor told the court that a decision on the matter is due back on January 2 next year and asked for an adjournment until January 15.
A legal aid request was granted.