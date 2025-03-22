A 58-year-old man, who was found by police in the company of children in the early hours of the morning after St Patrick’s Day, has been released on bail.

Joe Weir, aged 58 from Oran Fold, Garvaghy Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a charge of sexually touching a child under 13 years of age on dates between January 1, 2019 and March 30, last year. He faced a further charge of sexually penetrating a child’s anus with his finger on similar dates.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

He also faced a third charged of intentionally causing a child under 13 years of age to engage in sexual activity between the same dates.

Standing in the dock, the charges were put to Weir who said he understood the charges.

A PSNI officer told the court she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

The officer said police were objecting to bail as police “believe he is likely to commit further offences”.

The officer said the complaint was made on December 21 last year and soon after the defendant was arrested. He denied the offences and was released on bail.

Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop asked why Weir is currently in custody. The officer replied that on March 18 this year at around 2.30am, police received a report that Weir was in the company of three minors unsupervised.

The officer said the defendant is currently on bail with the condition that he has no contact with anyone aged under 18 while unsupervised. She added that there would be no reason for the defendant to be at this address.

The deputy district judge asked if there has been any interference with the complainant since the police station interview. The officer said she wasn’t aware of any interference.

Weir’s solicitor Ms Suin Downey said his client’s record is road traffic offences and has never been arrested nor convicted for any of these offences previously.

Weir was released on his own bail of £500 and ordered to sign with police three times per week. “He must be in constant contact with the police as these are very serious allegations,” said the deputy district judge.

The case was adjourned until April 16.