Portadown man purchased insurance at the side of the road when caught by PSNI in Banbridge, Craigavon court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Philip Andrew Jenks, aged 37, from Charles Street, Portadown, was charged with having no insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.
-
-
He did not appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court to face the charges.
The court heard police were conducting patrols in Banbridge on March 23 this year. At 11pm they spotted a Seat Leon driving ‘in a manner in which to avoid police’.
Checks showed the vehicle was not insured and the defendant confirmed that. He purchased insurance at the roadside and was issued with an fixed penalty notice and asked to produce his driving licence within seven days.
By April 10 he hadn’t produced his driving licence.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “He has also chosen to ignore the court.”
He banned Jenks from driving for two months and fined £200 plus a £15 offender levy. For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.