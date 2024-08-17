Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown man, who pushed a woman in the stomach, has been fined at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jonathan Pollock, aged 31, from Oakwood Place, appeared at court charged with common assault.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that police were tasked to an assault in Charles Street, Portadown on July 6 this year.

The reporting person told police the defendant had pushed her in the stomach then made off. The defendant was located and arrested.

Pollock’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said the parties were known to each other and there was 'drink involved’. He said his client claimed there was provocation but “accepts he shouldn’t have lifted his hands to this lady”.

He added that it is now clear this was a push rather than a punch and the defendant had admitted the offence from the outset.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You should not be pushing anyone and you certainly should not be pushing a female.”

He fined Pollock £300 plus the £15 offender levy