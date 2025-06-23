A Co Armagh man, who said ‘I’m the smartest man in the world’ while in a bookmakers, has been told he will go to prison for eight months if he doesn’t leave his victim alone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Gabriel Tennyson, aged 45, from Churchill Park, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of breaching a Restraining Order.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on August 12 last year the injured party reported to police that at around 10.10am he had been been present in Toal’s Bookmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He heard a person, whom he knows, the defendant, say ‘I’m the smartest man in the world’,” said the prosecutor, adding the defendant then pointed at the injured party saying ‘the internet is going back on tonight’ and also said the word ‘rapist’. This was repeated.

The injured party said he was ‘concerned and worried this may lead to commencement of a new course of conduct’.

The prosecutor said there was a Restraining Order in place in which the defendant was prohibited from intimidating, harassing or pestering the injured party.

Police recovered CCTV footage showing the defendant and the injured party inside the premises involved in some sort of interaction but there was no audio recording.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennyson’s barrister, Mr Joel Lindsay, said his client didn’t go out to seek the man and it was the first time he had come across him since the beginning of the Restraining Order.

Mr Lindsay suggested to the court that his client is given “one last chance” and “a warning not to continue with this type of behaviour”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would give the injured party additional protection from the court and issued a new Restraining Order for six months.

He deferred sentencing in the case for six months until December 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the defendant: “I warn you now, if there is repeat offending of any kind, but particularly in relation to the victim in this case, I will send you to prison for four months and add the suspended sentence which will be a total then of eight months in prison.

"If you don’t want to spend time in Maghaberry, leave your victim alone,” he said.