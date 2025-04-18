Portadown man, who was caught speeding in his BMW, had been 'distracted by domestic matters'

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:33 BST
A Co Armagh man caught speeding in his BMW, was ‘distracted by domestic matters’, a court has heard.

Sheridan Easter, aged 43, from Bocombra Manor, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

District Judge Paul Copeland told Easter, who represented himself, that he acknowledged his ‘fairly comprehensive’ note to the court.

On September 12, 2024 at 12.43pm, a BMW was detected travelling on Armagh Road, Portadown at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

The District Judge noted Easter said he was ‘distracted by other pressing domestic matters’.

Easter told the court the documentation relating to this went to a previous address. “It was in between a lot of things happening,” he said, apologising to the court.

District Judge Copeland said he would give Easter credit for coming to court to explain.

“I will reinstate the net outcome of what would have been a fixed penalty at the time,” he said.

He fined Easter £45 plus the £15 offender’s levy and imposed three penalty points.

