Portadown woman banned from Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon over counterfeit currency charges
Appearing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 41-year-old Susan McPeake was charged with 10 dishonesty offences, all alleged to have been committed on July 10, 2025.
McPeake, from Coronation Street in Portadown, faces three charges of possessing counterfeit currency, two of tendering counterfeit currency, two charges of fraud by false representation and single offences of theft, attempted fraud and attempting to tender counterfeit currency.
The particulars of the offences disclose how McPeake allegedly used counterfeit currency at Primark, JD Sports and Number 7 cafe at Rushmere Shopping Centre.
Giving evidence, a police officer said he believed he could connect McPeake to each of the charges and after the formal connection was established, District Judge Michael Ranaghan freed McPeake on her ow bail on £300.
Adjourning the case to October 24, he made it a bail condition that McPeake “is barred from Rushmere Shopping Centre”.