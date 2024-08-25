Portadown woman who 'had a couple of Bacardis' banned for three years for drink-driving offence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lisa Sarah Pedlow, aged 42, from Drumard Avenue, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.
-
-
A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, July 27 this year, the defendant arrived at a house where she was described to police as “argumentative and smelling strongly of alcohol”.
"She was observed leaving the address in a red BMW and located at a house on Westland Road, Portadown. She had the usual signs of having consumed excess alcohol,” said the prosecutor.
At Lurgan police station Pedlow blew an evidential reading of 76 micrograms of alcohol. During interview she made a full admission saying “I was stupid. It was only a couple of hundred yards. I just went up to somebody’s house. I had a couple of Barcardis”.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan referred to another case recently regarding the defendant.
Pedlow’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said the other matter was “dealt with” and an “interim order” (driving ban) put in place. Mr Reid said his client says she doesn’t have a drinking problem but said she has “personal difficulties”.
“There was quite a bit going on with her and she just wasn’t coping at all," said Mr Reid.
"She is not driving. The car is gone. She is back living with her mother. She obviously realises how serious all of this is now,” said Mr Reid, adding that Pedlow had only been travelling a short distance at the time. "But it is no excuse,” he said.
"She knows she is going to be off the road but she has dealt with it very quickly,” said the solicitor.
He added that his client has no income at the moment, is living with her mother and is “not even on benefits”.
“Her mother really supplements her at the moment,” he said.
District Judge Ranaghan told the solicitor to “have a word with her” about benefits. “I think she needs to get on them. It’s not fair that her mother’s paying her fine.”
Mr Reid said his client is moving “out of the country”.
Pedlow received the mandatory three-year driving disqualification and was fined £150 plus the £15 offender levy.