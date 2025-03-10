Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Ballymoney woman accused of 'breach of trust'
A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in a dishonesty case involving a Ballymoney woman.
Christina Holmes (47) from Union Street, faces charges of whilst occupying a position of safeguarding the financial interests of another, abused that position by debiting her bank account to make a gain for herself between January 22, 2022 and December 6, 2022.
A defence lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court it was a “breach of trust” case and the victim was the defendant’s mother.
The case was adjourned until April 16.