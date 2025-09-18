Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Co Tyrone man facing public order offences
A pre-sentence report was ordered at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday in the case of a Coalisland man facing public order offences.
Forty-nine-year-old Gerard Gareth Patrick Coyle, from Torrent Close in Coalisland, was convicted of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage of catering equipment, possessing cocaine, and making a threat to kill a man at Coalisland on March 14.
District Judge Francis Rafferty, who dismissed a charge of burglary with intent to do damage to a building against Coyle, adjourned the case until October 15.