Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Dungannon man facing motoring charges including dangerous driving

A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Dungannon factory worker facing motoring charges.

Tomas Norgela (40) from Earls Court, is charged with being in charge of a vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol in breath at Scotch Street, possessing Class B drug cannabis, dangerous driving at Moy Road, having no insurance and no driving licence on June 16 last year.