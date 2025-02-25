Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Dungannon man facing motoring charges including dangerous driving
A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Dungannon factory worker facing motoring charges.
Tomas Norgela (40) from Earls Court, is charged with being in charge of a vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol in breath at Scotch Street, possessing Class B drug cannabis, dangerous driving at Moy Road, having no insurance and no driving licence on June 16 last year.
Judge Paul Copeland disqualified him from driving at Dungannon Court and adjourned the case until April 25 for a report.