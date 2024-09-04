Pre-sentence report ordered in case of South Derry man found with pregablin and diazepam tablets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Castledawson man was found with pregablin and diazepam tablets, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Connolly, from Moyola Avenue in the village, faces two charges of possessing the drugs on March 12 last.

Prosecuting counsel claimed the defendant had two pregablin tablets and 13 diazepam tablets and has a relevant record.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the case would benefit from the court ordering a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would adjourn until October 16 for the report.