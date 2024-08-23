Probation report ordered in case of Cookstown man accused of stealing from charity

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:27 BST
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a Cookstown man accused of stealing money from a local charity.

Kieran Blake, aged 30, from Ratheen Avenue, was convicted of two charges involving the theft of money from Friends of Charis on dates between September 3 and October 10, 2019.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would like a report before dealing with the case.

She adjourned the case until October 2 and told the defendant to cooperate with the Probation Service.