Probation report ordered in case of Cookstown man accused of stealing from charity
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a Cookstown man accused of stealing money from a local charity.
Kieran Blake, aged 30, from Ratheen Avenue, was convicted of two charges involving the theft of money from Friends of Charis on dates between September 3 and October 10, 2019.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would like a report before dealing with the case.
She adjourned the case until October 2 and told the defendant to cooperate with the Probation Service.