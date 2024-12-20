A Co Armagh man, who was growing cannabis in his home, was caught with £8,000 worth of the illegal drugs, a court has heard.

Gary Webb, aged 66, from Upper Toberhewney Lane, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that Webb, who had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing, was the subject of a pre-sentence report.

On November 15, 2022, police attended the defendant’s home to make inquiries for a non-related matter.

"The smell of cannabis coming from the address was severe. This was addressed with the defendant who handed over a jar of herbal cannabis in his possession,” said a prosecutor.

He was arrested, cautioned and made no reply. During a police search, the defendant identified four cannabis plants that were growing in his bedroom cupboard and said there was nothing else.

"During the search police noted the attic had been converted with permanent structures being built-in in order to cultivate cannabis although no plants were actively growing there at this time,” said the prosecutor. “Several bags of herbal cannabis were located in different areas of the property and outbuildings with a street value of over £8,000.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I’m not sure this matter should be in the magistrates court. Sounds more like a Crown court case to me but we are where we are and I have no jurisdiction to refuse to deal with the matter. We are looking at very significant amounts.”

He told Webb to go into the dock.

The defendant’s barrister Mr David McKeown told the court that his client had always had a strong work ethic but struggled with his mental health and started to use cannabis in 2011.

"He was in a well paid job but then struggled financially paying for the cannabis. So himself and a friend would effectively cultivate together,” said Mr McKeown, adding that Webb would provide the premises while his friend provided the expertise. They would then share the cannabis ‘and therefore not have to pay for it’.

Mr McKeown said his client recognises that this is a large amount but instructed that this grow only happened annually. “He takes his half and gives the other half to his friend. They don’t grow again until the stock is depleted,” he explained.

"He accepts fully that he shouldn’t have been doing this. This seems to be a wake-up call. He instructs he hasn’t taken any illicit substances since his detection and will not be returning to doing that,” said Mr McKeown, adding his client has now got a part-time job as a delivery driver.

Mr McKeown noted in the pre-sentence report that his client had disputed the ‘supply’ charge as it was just one other person. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s a technical supply effectively.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “You are a 66-year-old man. You do have a criminal record but it’s very limited albeit quite a serious matter. This is a significant matter and you are lucky it was not prosecuted in the Crown court where the likelihood of an immediate custodial sentence is much higher than today.”

Webb was sentenced him to a year of Probation supervision and ordered to complete 80 hours Community Service.