A PSNI officer is ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ having pleaded guilty to obtaining information on a number of people unlawfully including his own son, a court has heard.

Christopher Robert Michael Brett, aged 50, whose address was given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court having pleaded guilty to 12 charges including six counts each of unlawfully obtaining personal information and six counts of doing so without the consent of the data controller over an 11-year period.

Craigavon Court House, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The court heard Brett had accessed information on his work computer on a number of occasions over 11 years between 2011 and 2022. He accessed details of identified people contrary to his work information policy and contrary to legislation.

A prosecutor revealed that there’s no information to suggest the information was used inappropriately except for one incident when a matter relating to a family member was discussed with a work colleague. “There is an aggravating feature in that the defendant was a public servant in the relevant period,” said the prosecutor.

Defence barrister Mr Patrick Taylor said: “There is a key ascertain within the pre-sentence report (PSR) where Mr Brett expresses that he was embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour and he had received training in relation to data protection.

Mr Taylor revealed the earlier part of this offending happened when Brett was ‘ignorant’ and thought he was entitled to look up this information but now accepts he wasn’t entitled.

The barrister added that there was a ‘significant’ section in the PSR which deals with Brett’s ‘challenges’ with his mental health which “was set against the backdrop of an acrimonious marital break up and difficulties with his son who was going off the rails at the time”.

Mr Taylor said there will be ‘significant’ consequences and it is likely Brett would lose his job.

"I would respectfully suggest that the mere fact that he’s been a participant of the criminal justice system has had a salutary effect on him,” said Mr Taylor.

“The court may very well ask why, when he had received data protection training in the first place, he has committed these offences, but he’s learned a lesson simply by virtue of the fact that he’s had to go through this process.”

Mr Taylor referred to the district judge’s sentencing powers adding that they are ‘monetary in value only’. “Given his personal circumstances and the fact that he is going to lose his job, his lack of record, I would ask that you temper justice with mercy,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if Brett had been subject to any form of suspension and Mr Taylor said he wasn’t suspended but moved positions to ‘lighter duties’.

“The aggravating feature in this case is that you are a public servant. This happened over a protracted period, but I do take into account that initially you thought you were entitled to access the information you did.

"Obviously, the same does not apply with later offences, and I’m aware this could have a very significant impact on you and, indeed, your family.

“I’m also aware that at least part of the offending behaviour did relate to concerns about your son,” he said.

He was fined £50 on each charge with a total of £600 plus the £15 offender levy.