PSNI officers noticed strong smell of herbal cannabis when they stopped car, Magherafelt court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Police noticed a strong odour of herbal cannabis when they stopped a car and spoke to the driver, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.

Before the court was Mark Licken, aged 25, from Edenview Court, Maghera, who was fined £50 with a £15 offender’s levy for possessing cannabis on April 25 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police carried out a search of the defendant and vehicle and located a grinder.

The lawyer claimed Licken told police that he "may have” a gram of cannabis.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
A defence lawyer said the defendant had a trace amount of cannabis in his possession, valued £5 to £10, and nothing of any substance even for personal use.

He pointed out that there had been other people in the car and Licken could have contested the charge, but accepted it was in his possession.

The lawyer added that the defendant hoped to move to live in Australia.

