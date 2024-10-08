Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI seized a variety of suspected illegal drugs plus a large sum of cash during searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood two houses were searched in the Mourneview area of the town on Monday.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the operation during which suspected Class A, B and C Controlled drugs were found.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday, the local Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two house searches in the Mourneview area.

"As a result of these searches, a quantity of Suspected Class A, B & C Controlled drugs were located and seized, along with a substantial amount of cash.

"With the support of the public, supplying us with information to tackle these drug activities, we will continue to disrupt Criminal activity in your area.

"If you have any information, please contact 101, or if you wish to remain anonymous then contact CrimeStoppers on 0800555111”