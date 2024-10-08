PSNI swoop on houses in Lurgan seizing suspected Class A, B and C drugs plus a large amount of cash

By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The PSNI seized a variety of suspected illegal drugs plus a large sum of cash during searches in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood two houses were searched in the Mourneview area of the town on Monday.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the operation during which suspected Class A, B and C Controlled drugs were found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday, the local Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two house searches in the Mourneview area.

Suspected Class A, B and C drugs plus a large amount of cash found during searches of properties in Mourneview, Lurgan, Co Armagh, says PSNI.Suspected Class A, B and C drugs plus a large amount of cash found during searches of properties in Mourneview, Lurgan, Co Armagh, says PSNI.
Suspected Class A, B and C drugs plus a large amount of cash found during searches of properties in Mourneview, Lurgan, Co Armagh, says PSNI.

"As a result of these searches, a quantity of Suspected Class A, B & C Controlled drugs were located and seized, along with a substantial amount of cash.

"With the support of the public, supplying us with information to tackle these drug activities, we will continue to disrupt Criminal activity in your area.

"If you have any information, please contact 101, or if you wish to remain anonymous then contact CrimeStoppers on 0800555111”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice