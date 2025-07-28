'R' driver detected by mobile camera doing 85mph on the A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon

A restricted driver detected travelling at 85mph on the A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Ryan Temple from Crannyfield, Omagh, was also handed four penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said it was a mobile camera detection on April 12 at the A4 dual carriageway.

She said the defendant was a restricted driver and the speed was 40mph over his limit for driving.

Temple, who was not professionally represented, admitted the offence.