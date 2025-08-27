Randalstown man stood on wife's foot following argument 'over cleaning', Ballymena court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2025, 16:07 BST
A man who had an argument with his wife "over cleaning" assaulted her by standing on her foot, a court has heard.

Thomas Noel McKee (34), of Coolsythe Road, Randalstown, had shouted at her and also grabbed her by the arm as she walked out a door with a four-year-old child in her arms on April 25 this year.

A prosecutor said he "stood on her right foot to prevent her from leaving" and then took the child out of her arms.

The defendant was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on an assault charge.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard his wife had a very sore foot and slight swelling to one of her toes after the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick wanted to know if the authors of references for the defendant knew he was convicted of the domestic violence-related incident and the defence said they did.

A defence barrister said the defendant "comes from a good family".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year and was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

