Salesman drinking at funeral event in Maghera loses licence after police caught him moving car
Fintan Joseph O'Hagan, aged 34, from Grove Road in Maghera, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that around midnight on July 20 this year, police on mobile patrol in the Coleraine Road area of Maghera approached the defendant who was seated in the driver's seat of a car they saw him driving earlier.
Prosecuting counsel said O'Hagan was "slow to respond" when spoken to by police and recorded a fail for a preliminary breath test.
She said he was taken to Antrim police station where he provided an evidential specimen, showing an alcohol reading of 110 mcgs in breath.
A defence lawyer explained that the circumstances of the case were that the defendant had been attending a funeral event in the local area when he decided to move his car which was “parked in an inappropriate position” to a car park across the road.
He said the defendant is employed in car sales in Ballymena and he was not sure how he would manage going forward as he lived in a rural area.
The lawyer stressed the defendant has no criminal record and had entered a plea "at the very earliest opportunity”.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan certified the defendant for the drink-driving rehabilitation course and allowed him 12 weeks to pay the fines.