A court has been told a 34-year-old man ‘swerved to avoid a badger’ leaving his Audi on its side in a ditch.

Sammy Bingham, from Winona Crest, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

He was charged with failing to report and failing to remain at a damage-only accident.

The court heard that on August 29 last year, police received a report of an Audi which was found by a member of the public on its side in a ditch on the Killysorrell Road in Dromore.

When police arrived, they saw the vehicle was on its side and no sign of the driver. Police inquiries discovered the Audi was ‘on loan’ to the defendant. When they went to his home and parents’ address they were unable to find him.

Bingham told police the next day that he had swerved to avoid a badger on the road and lost control of the vehicle ending up in a ditch, claiming he didn’t report it as he needed to be at work the next day.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan shared that Bingham is disqualified from driving until March 2026 and he will be in custody on sentence for at least six months.

Bingham’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client will be in custody “nearly for the rest of this year” and asked for leniency.

District Judge Ranaghan said he wouldn’t extend the current disqualification and banned Bingham from driving for six months. He was also fined £200 for each offence plus the £15 offender levy – both dealt with by immediate warrant concurrent to the sentence he is serving.