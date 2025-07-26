Sentencing deferred in case of Co Tyrone man who pinned ex-partner by the throat to the wall
Thirty-two-year-old Gary Larmour from Mourne Avenue, Coalisland, admitted a charge of non fatal strangulation or asphyxiation on January 21.
District Judge Francis Rafferty deferred sentencing at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday until January 21 next year.
He told Larmour he was considering a custodial sentence and warned him to continue to engage with social services in all matters and take directions from them and not to commit further offences.
The judge also ordered an updated Probation report for that date.
The court heard there had been a verbal agruement in the kitchen and Larmour had calmly lifted the two-year-old child from his ex-partner’s arms and seated him in a nearby room before returning and pinning the child’s mother by the throat to the wall.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had then reported the incident himself to the police after being told by his ex-partner to report it or she would.
She said he told police he had made a stupid mistake and he realised there are consequences for it.
A defence lawyer said there was "no excuse or justification" for what the defendant had done.
He said the relationship had been “turning sour running up to this incident” and was now over and he was keen to keep contact with his son.
The lawyer stressed that Larmour had cooperated with Probation and engaged with social services in relation to domestic abuse.