The brother of a man stabbed to death in Dunmurry has appeared in court charged with his murder.

Martin Lowry, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

He is accused of the murder of his brother Shane at Mulberry Park on Thursday, August 21 and possession of a knife on the same date.

A detective constable said she believed that she could connect Lowry to the charges.

The officer confirmed to the court that the deceased and the victim are brothers.

No application for bail was made and Lowry was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to September 15.