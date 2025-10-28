Snooker star Mark Allen is accused of driving at double the speed limit.

The 39-year-old, with an address listed on a charge sheet as The Grange in Antrim town, allegedly did 60mph in a 30mph speed limit on July 8 this year, a prosecutor said.

The location of the alleged offence was not given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday.

The accused was not present in the courtroom and a defence barrister asked for the case to be adjourned to next week to get the defendant's attitude to the charge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said as the allegation is "double the speed limit" he said there could be a "possible disqualification" if there is a conviction.