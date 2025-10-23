A soldier stationed at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn has been banned from the roads for a year for drink driving.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tate Austin, 21, whose address was given as Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on September 21, 2025 just before 2am, the police received a report from Thiepval Barracks that a soldier had driven up to the gate and it was believed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated that the defendant was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

Soldier based at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn is banned from the roads for a year for drink driving. Pic credit: Google

He was arrested and taken into custody, where an evidential breath test gave a reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.