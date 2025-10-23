Soldier from Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn banned from the roads for drink driving
Tate Austin, 21, whose address was given as Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on September 21, 2025 just before 2am, the police received a report from Thiepval Barracks that a soldier had driven up to the gate and it was believed that he was under the influence of alcohol.
It was stated that the defendant was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.
He was arrested and taken into custody, where an evidential breath test gave a reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.