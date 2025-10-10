Mark Hynes, aged 43, whose address was given as Carsonville Drive, Maghera, is alleged to have committed the offences between May 2015 and October 2021.

A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Hynes had a case to answer.

When asked by the court clerk if he had any objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry, Hynes replied "no".

He also replied "no" when asked if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges, or tender a written statement of evidence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan released him on £500 bail until his arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on October 23.

Ms Mullan remarked that they are “extremely serious charges” and asked if there were any conditions to the bail.

A defence lawyer replied Hynes has been living without any restraints.