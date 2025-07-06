A man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly causing a quantity of electricity to be diverted.

Martin O’Neill, aged 41, from Dreenan Road, near Portglenone, also denied a charge of stealing cooper wire belonging to Northern Ireland Electricity Network when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 29 and May 10, 2023.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until July 16 to fix a date for a contested hearing.