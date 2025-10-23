South Derry man handed jail sentence for dragging his uncle from a car and assaulting him

A South Derry man who dragged a man out of a car and punched him, has been jailed for three months.

Thirty-year-old Connor Schwendner whose address was given as The Fort, Maghera, admitted charges of common assault, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

Schwendner, who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan they were serious charges.

Prosecuting counsel said on July 1 this year at 3.10pm police received a report of two males fighting at Tirkane Road on the outskirts of Maghera and when they arrived identified the defendant, who was extremely irritated and agitated and was shouting and swearing at police.

The lawyer said while police were trying to restrain him he continued to shout and scream and repeatedly banged his head against the police cell van.

Counsel said the defendant continued to shout and scream when he was taken to Antrim Hospital for treatment to injuries.

Continuing, she said Schwendner had earlier dragged a man from the car – ripping his T-shirt - onto the footpath where he punched him on the head. She said he damaged the door handle of the car which cost £150 to repair.

He told police in interview that he was extremely anxious at the time and the injured party had disrespected him.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the man who was assaulted is the defendant’s uncle and the two had been drinking and an argument developed.

He stressed Schwendner has already served the equivalent of a six-month prison sentence. Mr McStay pointed out that there had been no statements of complaint made.