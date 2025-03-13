South Derry man who breached restraining by turning up at mother's house is jailed for five months

A man who breached a restraining order by turning up at his mother’s house, has been jailed for five months.

David Johnston Smyth, aged 36, of no fixed address, admitted a charge of attending without reasonable excuse an address in the Maghera area on January 9 last year, in breach of a harassment order.

Smyth, who appeared by video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, was told by the judge to stay away from his mother.

A two-year restraining order was also put in place.