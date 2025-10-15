A south Derry motorist detected speeding on Glenshane Road, avoided a driving ban when the district judge granted an ‘exceptional hardship’ application.

Margaret Cunningham, aged 54, from Broagh Village, Castledawson, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the defendant's car was detected travelling at 77mph, 17 mph in excess of the limit for the Glenshane Road at 5.35pm on June 13.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was not suitable for a fixed penalty notice because she had nine live penalty points.

A defence lawyer, applying for exceptional hardship, said the defendant had to make multi journeys to her 91-year-old mother who lived in Draperstown, to provide essential care.

He said she was the only daughter to take care of her and any disqualification would have a significant impact.

The lawyer pointed out carers had been used without success.

Granting the hardship application, Judge Oonagh Mullan said the points would remain on the defendant’s licence.