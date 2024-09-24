Speeding Co Tyrone factory worker was in a hurry to a meeting after work, court told
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Twenty-eight-year-old Ross Burns, from Aghindarragh Road in Augher, was also handed five penalty points arising out of the incident on June 20 last.
Prosecuting counsel told the court it was a mobile speed camera detection on the A5 Ballygawley Road and the defendant's vehicle was detected doing 90mph in a 60mph zone.
A defence lawyer said Burns was just coming off the roundabout and was overtaking slow moving traffic.
He said the defendant "lives to work" and his driving licence is essential for him to get to and from his work each day at a local engineering factory.
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said it was high speed and if he came before the court again he would be disqualified.