Speeding Co Tyrone factory worker was in a hurry to a meeting after work, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Tyrone factory worker detected travelling at 90mph on his way to a meeting after finishing work, has been fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ross Burns, from Aghindarragh Road in Augher, was also handed five penalty points arising out of the incident on June 20 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the court it was a mobile speed camera detection on the A5 Ballygawley Road and the defendant's vehicle was detected doing 90mph in a 60mph zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Irish-American author to discuss his Tyrone-based novel in Dungannon
Ballygawley Roundabout, Dungannon. Credit: GoogleBallygawley Roundabout, Dungannon. Credit: Google
Ballygawley Roundabout, Dungannon. Credit: Google

A defence lawyer said Burns was just coming off the roundabout and was overtaking slow moving traffic.

He said the defendant "lives to work" and his driving licence is essential for him to get to and from his work each day at a local engineering factory.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said it was high speed and if he came before the court again he would be disqualified.