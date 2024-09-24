Speeding Co Tyrone factory worker was in a hurry to a meeting after work, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Tyrone factory worker detected travelling at 90mph on his way to a meeting after finishing work, has been fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ross Burns, from Aghindarragh Road in Augher, was also handed five penalty points arising out of the incident on June 20 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the court it was a mobile speed camera detection on the A5 Ballygawley Road and the defendant's vehicle was detected doing 90mph in a 60mph zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballygawley Roundabout, Dungannon. Credit: Google

A defence lawyer said Burns was just coming off the roundabout and was overtaking slow moving traffic.

He said the defendant "lives to work" and his driving licence is essential for him to get to and from his work each day at a local engineering factory.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said it was high speed and if he came before the court again he would be disqualified.