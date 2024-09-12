Speeding Co Tyrone motorist was on his way to buy clothes for his young child in Belfast, court told
Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Cope, of Campsie Close, Omagh, was also handed five penalty points for being an 'R' driver exceeding the 45mph limit.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday the offence was detected on the A4 Woodlough Road on May 29 last.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been working as a manager in a retail outfit in Omagh but was now employed in Fintona.
He explained that Cope has to make a 20-mile round trip each day to his work and his licence is essential.
The solicitor added that there was "no particular reason" for his speed and he was not trying to advance any particular excuse.
District Judge Peter Magill said he was beginning to see a pattern and would begin disqualifying if it continued in future.